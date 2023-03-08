Wichita State vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Houston Cougars (14-15) and Wichita State Shockers (18-13) matching up at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on March 8.
The Shockers' most recent outing on Tuesday ended in a 65-53 win over South Florida.
Wichita State vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 67, Wichita State 60
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- The Shockers took down the South Florida Bulls (No. 38 in our computer rankings) in a 65-53 win on March 7 -- their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wichita State is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-53 over South Florida (No. 38) on March 7
- 73-65 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 18
- 69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on February 9
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 116) on December 8
- 79-67 at home over Temple (No. 144) on February 25
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers have a +123 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 66.5 points per game, 150th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.5 per outing to rank 128th in college basketball.
- In AAC games, Wichita State has averaged 4.2 fewer points (62.3) than overall (66.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Shockers are putting up 68.4 points per game, 5.2 more than they are averaging on the road (63.2).
- At home Wichita State is giving up 58.5 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than it is on the road (67.6).
- Over their past 10 games, the Shockers are averaging 65.5 points per game, one fewer point than their season average (66.5).
