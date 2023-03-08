How to Watch the Wichita State vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (14-15) face off against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (18-13) in the AAC Tournament Wednesday at Dickies Arena, starting at 5:00 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Wichita State vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Shockers' 66.5 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cougars give up.
- Wichita State is 15-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
- Houston's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
- The 65.2 points per game the Cougars record are only 2.7 more points than the Shockers allow (62.5).
- Houston is 8-7 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- When Wichita State allows fewer than 65.2 points, it is 11-3.
- This year the Cougars are shooting 38.4% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Shockers concede.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Houston
|L 62-55
|Fertitta Center
|3/6/2023
|Temple
|W 71-61
|Dickies Arena
|3/7/2023
|South Florida
|W 65-53
|Dickies Arena
|3/8/2023
|Houston
|-
|Dickies Arena
