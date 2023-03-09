Thursday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) matching up at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Wildcats' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 80-52 loss to Texas.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 70, Texas Tech 68

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Wildcats took down the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-83, on November 17.

The Wildcats have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 48th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on November 17

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 15) on February 1

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 33) on February 15

63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 34) on February 22

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on January 4

Kansas State Performance Insights