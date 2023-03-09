Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) matching up at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Wildcats' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 80-52 loss to Texas.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 70, Texas Tech 68
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Wildcats took down the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-83, on November 17.
- The Wildcats have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 48th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on November 17
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 15) on February 1
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 33) on February 15
- 63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 34) on February 22
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (74th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (283rd in college basketball).
- In Big 12 action, Kansas State has averaged 4.2 fewer points (66.6) than overall (70.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Wildcats average 73.6 points per game. On the road, they score 62.8.
- In 2022-23 Kansas State is allowing 13.3 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (77.8).
- The Wildcats are posting 69.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than their average for the season (70.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.