How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 8 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) and the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) will look to advance in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday as they square off at 6:00 PM.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
- Kansas State is 14-7 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
- Texas Tech's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Red Raiders score just 0.7 more points per game (69.4) than the Wildcats allow (68.7).
- Texas Tech has a 10-4 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.
- Kansas State has an 11-4 record when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Red Raiders shoot 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.
- The Wildcats' 39.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Red Raiders have conceded.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 67-58
|WVU Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 90-86
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/4/2023
|Texas
|L 80-52
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
