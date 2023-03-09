The No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) are 2.5-point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-8, 11-7 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 9:30 PM on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Kansas State vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -2.5 147.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 147.5 points in 12 of 29 outings.

Kansas State's games this season have had an average of 144.5 points, three fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Kansas State has compiled a 20-9-0 record against the spread.

Kansas State has been an underdog in 13 games this season and has come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.

The Wildcats have a record of 4-5 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas State has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 12 41.4% 75.5 151.3 68 136.7 141.7 Kansas State 12 41.4% 75.8 151.3 68.7 136.7 140.9

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

Four of the Wildcats' past 10 games have hit the over.

Kansas State has covered 12 times in 18 matchups with a spread in conference play this year.

The Wildcats' 75.8 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 68 the Horned Frogs allow.

Kansas State is 14-3 against the spread and 16-3 overall when it scores more than 68 points.

TCU vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 13-16-0 7-10 15-14-0 Kansas State 20-9-0 4-4 15-14-0

Kansas State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits

TCU Kansas State 13-4 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

