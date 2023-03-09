Thursday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (7-22) at Municipal Auditorium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-57 in favor of Kansas, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on March 9.

The Jayhawks will look for another victory over the Horned Frogs after an 84-61 win on Saturday.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kansas 76, TCU 57

Kansas Schedule Analysis

  • The Jayhawks registered their best win of the season on December 8, when they beat the Arizona Wildcats, who rank No. 24 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-50.
  • The Jayhawks have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 41st-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Jayhawks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 8
  • 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 15) on March 1
  • 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on February 26
  • 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on December 31
  • 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on January 18

Kansas Performance Insights

  • The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game with a +274 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (46th in college basketball) and give up 64.0 per outing (170th in college basketball).
  • Kansas is averaging 71.4 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2 fewer points per game than its overall average (73.4).
  • Offensively, the Jayhawks have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 76.4 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • Kansas cedes 63.0 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 66.6 in road games.
  • The Jayhawks have been putting up 72.2 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 73.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

