Thursday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (7-22) at Municipal Auditorium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-57 in favor of Kansas, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on March 9.

The Jayhawks will look for another victory over the Horned Frogs after an 84-61 win on Saturday.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 76, TCU 57

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks registered their best win of the season on December 8, when they beat the Arizona Wildcats, who rank No. 24 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-50.

The Jayhawks have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 41st-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Jayhawks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 8

98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 15) on March 1

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on February 26

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on December 31

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on January 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas Performance Insights