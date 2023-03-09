The Kansas Jayhawks (25-6, 13-5 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-13, 7-11 Big 12) are scheduled to play in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday at T-Mobile Center, with a tip-off time of 3:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jalen Wilson and Erik Stevenson are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN Networks.

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN Networks

Kansas' Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Kansas fell to Texas 75-59. With 23 points, Wilson was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 23 10 1 1 0 3 KJ Adams 9 2 0 0 0 0 Kevin McCullar 8 6 2 2 1 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson paces his team in both points (19.7) and rebounds (8.4) per game, and also puts up 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kevin McCullar is posting 11.1 points, 2.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Gradey Dick is posting 14.3 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Dajuan Harris averages a team-leading 6.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.6% from the field.

KJ Adams is posting 10.5 points, 1.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)