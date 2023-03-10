How to Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12) on Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:00 PM.
Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Kansas has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 76th.
- The 75.7 points per game the Jayhawks average are 13.2 more points than the Cyclones allow (62.5).
- Kansas has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Kansas has performed better at home this year, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Jayhawks are surrendering 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than in road games (69).
- Kansas is making 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and two% points better than it is averaging on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 67-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|@ Texas
|L 75-59
|Moody Center
|3/9/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-61
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
