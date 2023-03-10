The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (23-8) and the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (17-15) will try to move on in the Big 12 tournament on Friday as they meet at 2:30 PM.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 71.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 57.9 the Longhorns allow.

Kansas State has put together a 16-10 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.

Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.

The Longhorns score 6.1 more points per game (74.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.7).

Texas is 17-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Kansas State is 12-4 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 45% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats shoot 40.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Kansas State Schedule