How to Watch the Vermont vs. Albany Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the America East Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (24-6) and the No. 2 Albany Great Danes (22-10) will meet to decide the America East conference champion on Friday at 5:00 PM.
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN
Vermont vs. Albany Scoring Comparison
- The Great Danes put up an average of 59.1 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 53.4 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- Albany has put together an 18-4 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.
- Vermont's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
- The Catamounts average 7.5 more points per game (62.4) than the Great Danes give up (54.9).
- When Vermont puts up more than 54.9 points, it is 19-2.
- When Albany gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 19-6.
- The Catamounts shoot 35.3% from the field, 17.9% lower than the Great Danes allow defensively.
- The Great Danes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Bryant
|W 64-41
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/1/2023
|Bryant
|W 56-49
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/5/2023
|UMBC
|W 75-63
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/10/2023
|Albany
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ NJIT
|W 59-49
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|3/1/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 59-51
|SEFCU Arena
|3/5/2023
|Maine
|W 72-64
|SEFCU Arena
|3/10/2023
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
