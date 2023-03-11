How to Watch the Iona vs. Manhattan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MAAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) will try to claim the MAAC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 6 Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) on Saturday at 3:30 PM.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Start your free trial today!

Iona vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Jaspers' 59.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Gaels allow to opponents.
- Manhattan is 11-9 when it scores more than 54.3 points.
- Iona has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.
- The 63.1 points per game the Lady Gaels put up are only 4.5 more points than the Lady Jaspers allow (58.6).
- Iona has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.
- Manhattan has a 12-6 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|W 64-56
|Yanitelli Center
|3/8/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 39-37
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Siena
|W 67-66
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|Boardwalk Hall
Manhattan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/7/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 59-56
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/9/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 50-43
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Niagara
|W 81-68
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Iona
|-
|Boardwalk Hall
