Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 137-128 win over the Warriors, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 33 points, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gilgeous-Alexander's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.2 32.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.7 5.7 PRA 41.5 41.7 42.7 PR 36.5 36 37 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Pelicans

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.2 shots per game this season and made 10.3 per game, which account for 18.5% and 20.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9.

The Pelicans give up 113.4 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 42.1 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 25.2 per game.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 39 24 10 5 0 0 1 12/23/2022 43 44 10 6 3 1 2 11/28/2022 36 31 6 4 1 0 2

