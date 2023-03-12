Find the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35), which currently includes three players listed (including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), as the Thunder prepare for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (17-49) at AT&T Center on Sunday, March 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Thunder won on Saturday 110-96 over the Pelicans. In the win, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8.0 4.9 2.0 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Out Rest 31.2 4.8 5.6 Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Leg 8.8 5.1 2.0

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Tre Jones: Out (Illness), Jeremy Sochan: Questionable (Knee)

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOK

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (118.1) than the Spurs give up (122.3).

When Oklahoma City totals more than 122.3 points, it is 18-4.

The Thunder's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 119.0 points per contest compared to the 118.1 they've averaged this year.

Oklahoma City connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 36.0% from long range.

The Thunder put up 112.5 points per 100 possessions (13th in the league), while giving up 111.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in the NBA).

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -3 237

