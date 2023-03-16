Thursday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) and the Howard Bison (22-12) facing off at Wells Fargo Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-64 win for heavily favored Kansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Howard projects to cover the 21.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kansas. The over/under has been set at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Kansas vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -21.5

Kansas -21.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -5000, Howard +1600

Kansas vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 80, Howard 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Howard

Pick ATS: Howard (+21.5)



Howard (+21.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Kansas is 14-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Howard's 16-12-0 ATS record. A total of 14 out of the Jayhawks' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Bison's games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 150.4 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Howard has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 74.9 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (115th in college basketball). They have a +238 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by seven points per game.

Kansas grabs 33.2 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 32 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Kansas hits 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Jayhawks rank 139th in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 53rd in college basketball defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has won the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (211th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (70th in college basketball).

