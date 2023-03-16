The Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) and the Howard Bison (22-12) are set to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a start time of 2:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jalen Wilson and Elijah Hawkins are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Howard

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Kansas' Last Game

Kansas lost its most recent game to Texas, 76-56, on Saturday. Wilson starred with 24 points, plus six boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 24 6 0 2 0 2 Joseph Yesufu 11 4 1 1 0 1 Gradey Dick 6 8 1 1 0 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson puts up 20.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.3 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gradey Dick averages 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin McCullar is posting 10.7 points, 2.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Dajuan Harris leads his team in assists per game (6.2), and also posts 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

KJ Adams posts 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the floor.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)