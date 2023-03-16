Kansas State vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Bramlage Coliseum has the Kansas State Wildcats (17-16) going head to head against the Wichita State Shockers (18-14) at 7:00 PM ET on March 16. Our computer prediction projects a 72-62 win for Kansas State, who are favored by our model.
The Wildcats head into this contest following a 60-42 loss to Texas on Friday.
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 72, Wichita State 62
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 84-83 win on November 17, which was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 2-12 (.143%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories, but also tied for the seventh-most defeats.
- Kansas State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 17
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 1
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 37) on February 15
- 63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 22
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball while giving up 68.4 per contest to rank 279th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential overall.
- Kansas State's offense has been worse in Big 12 contests this season, tallying 66.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.2 PPG.
- The Wildcats are putting up 73.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (62.8).
- Kansas State allows 64.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 77.8 on the road.
- The Wildcats' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 66.5 points a contest compared to the 70.2 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.