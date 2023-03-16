Wichita State vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (17-16) and the Wichita State Shockers (18-14) at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kansas State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Shockers fell in their most recent outing 72-64 against Houston on Wednesday.
Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Wichita State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 72, Wichita State 62
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- The Shockers defeated the South Florida Bulls (No. 38 in our computer rankings) in a 65-53 win on March 7 -- their signature win of the season.
- Wichita State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-53 over South Florida (No. 38) on March 7
- 73-65 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 18
- 69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on February 9
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 8
- 79-67 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 25
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.4 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per outing (137th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Wichita State is averaging fewer points (62.3 per game) than it is overall (66.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Shockers are scoring 5.2 more points per game at home (68.4) than away (63.2).
- In 2022-23 Wichita State is conceding 9.1 fewer points per game at home (58.5) than away (67.6).
- In their past 10 games, the Shockers are compiling 66 points per contest, compared to their season average of 66.4.
