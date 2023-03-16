Thursday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (17-16) and the Wichita State Shockers (18-14) at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kansas State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Shockers fell in their most recent outing 72-64 against Houston on Wednesday.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, Wichita State 62

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers defeated the South Florida Bulls (No. 38 in our computer rankings) in a 65-53 win on March 7 -- their signature win of the season.

Wichita State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-53 over South Florida (No. 38) on March 7

73-65 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 18

69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on February 9

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 8

79-67 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 25

Wichita State Performance Insights