Thursday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (17-16) and the Wichita State Shockers (18-14) at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kansas State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Shockers fell in their most recent outing 72-64 against Houston on Wednesday.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kansas State 72, Wichita State 62

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

  • The Shockers defeated the South Florida Bulls (No. 38 in our computer rankings) in a 65-53 win on March 7 -- their signature win of the season.
  • Wichita State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 65-53 over South Florida (No. 38) on March 7
  • 73-65 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 18
  • 69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on February 9
  • 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 8
  • 79-67 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 25

Wichita State Performance Insights

  • The Shockers' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.4 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per outing (137th in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Wichita State is averaging fewer points (62.3 per game) than it is overall (66.4) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Shockers are scoring 5.2 more points per game at home (68.4) than away (63.2).
  • In 2022-23 Wichita State is conceding 9.1 fewer points per game at home (58.5) than away (67.6).
  • In their past 10 games, the Shockers are compiling 66 points per contest, compared to their season average of 66.4.

