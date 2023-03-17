Friday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) against the NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, NC State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 149.5 over/under.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Creighton -5.5

Creighton -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -225, NC State +185

Creighton vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, NC State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. NC State

Pick ATS: NC State (+5.5)



NC State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Creighton has put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season, while NC State is 15-14-0. The Bluejays have a 12-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wolf Pack have a record of 15-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 154.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Creighton is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while NC State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (scoring 76.6 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per outing to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +269 scoring differential overall.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 35th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.9 per outing.

Creighton knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) at a 36% rate (82nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 34.1% rate.

The Bluejays average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (37th in college basketball), and allow 89.1 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball).

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 11 (94th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.5.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +244 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.2 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 70.8 per contest (201st in college basketball).

NC State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It records 34 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.6.

NC State knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) at a 35% rate (135th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 32.3% rate.

NC State has won the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 9.2 (eighth in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (124th in college basketball).

