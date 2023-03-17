The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) will meet on Friday at 9:40 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on CBS.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Kansas State has compiled a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Wildcats' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Montana State is 18-11-3 ATS this year.

The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Bookmakers rate Kansas State much higher (24th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (33rd).

The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +7500, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.

Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

