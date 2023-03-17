The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) will meet on Friday at 9:40 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on CBS.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Montana State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-8.5) 139.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas State (-8) 139 -365 +300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kansas State (-8.5) 139 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has compiled a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 16 out of the Wildcats' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Montana State is 18-11-3 ATS this year.
  • The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7500
  • Bookmakers rate Kansas State much higher (24th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (33rd).
  • The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +7500, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.
  • Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

