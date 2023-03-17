Kansas State vs. Montana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) play the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats (25-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 9:40 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Montana State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-7.5)
|139.5
|-400
|+310
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-7.5)
|140
|-340
|+280
|PointsBet
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|139
|-417
|+330
Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has compiled a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over 16 out of 32 times this season.
- Montana State has put together an 18-11-3 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Bobcats' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- Oddsmakers rate Kansas State much higher (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (31st).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 54th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +7500.
- The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +7500 moneyline odds, is 1.3%.
