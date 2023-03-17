Friday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kansas State squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:40 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Montana State projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Kansas State. The total is currently listed at 139.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kansas State -8.5

Kansas State -8.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -400, Montana State +300

Kansas State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Montana State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Montana State

Pick ATS: Montana State (+8.5)



Montana State (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Kansas State has a 20-10-0 record against the spread this season compared to Montana State, who is 19-12-0 ATS. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Bobcats games have gone over 14 times. The teams score an average of 149.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Kansas State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Montana State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball while giving up 69 per contest to rank 143rd in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential overall.

Kansas State records 32.4 rebounds per game (138th in college basketball) while allowing 30.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Kansas State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 30.1% from long range.

The Wildcats rank 164th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 53rd in college basketball defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.7 (322nd in college basketball action).

