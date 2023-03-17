Top Players to Watch: Kansas State vs. Montana State - First Round
Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) at Greensboro Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET features the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell and the Bobcats' Raequan Battle as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Kansas State's Last Game
Kansas State dropped its most recent game to TCU, 80-67, on Thursday. Desi Sills was its top scorer with 14 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desi Sills
|14
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Keyontae Johnson
|14
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Markquis Nowell
|11
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
Montana State's Last Game
On Wednesday, in its last game, Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 85-78. With 25 points, Battle was its top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Raequan Battle
|25
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Darius Brown II
|15
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jubrile Belo
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
Kansas State Players to Watch
Nowell averages a team-best 7.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Keyontae Johnson leads the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin posts 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.
Sills posts 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Cam Carter is putting up 6.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
Montana State Players to Watch
Battle tops the Bobcats in scoring (17.4 points per game), and produces 2.9 rebounds and 1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Darius Brown II leads the Bobcats in assists (4.8 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Jubrile Belo is the Bobcats' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 13 points and 1 assists.
Great Osobor is putting up 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 61.7% of his shots from the field.
The Bobcats receive 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Robert Ford III.
Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|16.2
|3.6
|6.6
|2.5
|0.1
|2.3
|Keyontae Johnson
|16.4
|5.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0
|1.9
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|9.3
|6.2
|1.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.6
|Desi Sills
|9
|4
|2.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.4
|Cam Carter
|5.7
|2.6
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.8
Montana State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darius Brown II
|9.4
|5.1
|5.2
|1.9
|0.1
|0.7
|Raequan Battle
|17.8
|2.4
|1
|0.9
|0.5
|1.4
|Great Osobor
|12.4
|5.2
|1.3
|0.9
|0.9
|0
|Jubrile Belo
|13
|5.8
|0.8
|0.5
|1
|0
|Caleb Fuller
|7.4
|3.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0
|0.5
