When the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and Montana State Bobcats (25-9) face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, Markquis Nowell and Raequan Battle will be two of the top players to watch.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State lost its most recent game to TCU, 80-67, on Thursday. Keyontae Johnson was its top scorer with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 14 7 3 0 0 2 Desi Sills 14 2 2 1 4 1 Markquis Nowell 11 3 5 0 0 1

Montana State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Montana State topped Northern Arizona on Wednesday, 85-78. Battle scored a team-high 25 points (and contributed two assists and one rebound).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Raequan Battle 25 1 2 1 0 3 Darius Brown II 15 5 4 0 0 1 Jubrile Belo 14 4 2 0 0 0

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell paces his team in assists per game (7.6), and also averages 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 2.4 steals (10th in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Johnson paces his squad in both points (17.7) and rebounds (7) per contest, and also averages 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin posts 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Desi Sills puts up 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Cam Carter posts 6.4 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Montana State Players to Watch

Battle is the Bobcats' top scorer (17.4 points per game) and assist man (1), and averages 2.9 rebounds.

Darius Brown II tops the Bobcats in assists (4.8 per game), and posts 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jubrile Belo is putting up a team-best 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 13 points and 1 assists, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.

The Bobcats receive 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Great Osobor.

Robert Ford III gets the Bobcats 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 16.2 3.6 6.6 2.5 0.1 2.3 Keyontae Johnson 16.4 5.2 2.3 0.8 0 1.9 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 9.3 6.2 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.6 Desi Sills 9 4 2.6 0.9 0.7 0.4 Cam Carter 5.7 2.6 1.4 0.9 0.3 0.8

Montana State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)