Top Players to Watch: Kansas State vs. Montana State - First Round
When the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and Montana State Bobcats (25-9) face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, Markquis Nowell and Raequan Battle will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Kansas State's Last Game
Kansas State lost its most recent game to TCU, 80-67, on Thursday. Keyontae Johnson was its top scorer with 14 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keyontae Johnson
|14
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Desi Sills
|14
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Markquis Nowell
|11
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
Montana State's Last Game
In its most recent game, Montana State topped Northern Arizona on Wednesday, 85-78. Battle scored a team-high 25 points (and contributed two assists and one rebound).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Raequan Battle
|25
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Darius Brown II
|15
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jubrile Belo
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
Kansas State Players to Watch
Nowell paces his team in assists per game (7.6), and also averages 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 2.4 steals (10th in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
Johnson paces his squad in both points (17.7) and rebounds (7) per contest, and also averages 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin posts 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Desi Sills puts up 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field.
Cam Carter posts 6.4 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Montana State Players to Watch
Battle is the Bobcats' top scorer (17.4 points per game) and assist man (1), and averages 2.9 rebounds.
Darius Brown II tops the Bobcats in assists (4.8 per game), and posts 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Jubrile Belo is putting up a team-best 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 13 points and 1 assists, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.
The Bobcats receive 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Great Osobor.
Robert Ford III gets the Bobcats 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|16.2
|3.6
|6.6
|2.5
|0.1
|2.3
|Keyontae Johnson
|16.4
|5.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0
|1.9
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|9.3
|6.2
|1.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.6
|Desi Sills
|9
|4
|2.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.4
|Cam Carter
|5.7
|2.6
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.8
Montana State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darius Brown II
|9.4
|5.1
|5.2
|1.9
|0.1
|0.7
|Raequan Battle
|17.8
|2.4
|1
|0.9
|0.5
|1.4
|Great Osobor
|12.4
|5.2
|1.3
|0.9
|0.9
|0
|Jubrile Belo
|13
|5.8
|0.8
|0.5
|1
|0
|Caleb Fuller
|7.4
|3.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0
|0.5
