A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 9:40 PM.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Kansas State is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 279th.

The Wildcats record 8.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Bobcats give up (66.6).

Kansas State is 17-4 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State is averaging 75 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is averaging in road games (76.7).

The Wildcats are ceding 61.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (80.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas State has played worse in home games this season, making 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game and a 35.3% percentage away from home.

