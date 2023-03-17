How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) will aim to defeat the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kansas State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.
- Kansas State has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 279th.
- The Wildcats record 75.5 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 66.6 the Bobcats allow.
- When Kansas State scores more than 66.6 points, it is 17-4.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State is putting up 75.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is averaging when playing on the road (76.7).
- The Wildcats are allowing 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (80.6).
- Kansas State is sinking 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.0 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.7, 35.3%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 85-69
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 89-81
|WVU Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.