The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) will aim to defeat the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.

Kansas State has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 279th.

The Wildcats record 75.5 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 66.6 the Bobcats allow.

When Kansas State scores more than 66.6 points, it is 17-4.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State is putting up 75.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is averaging when playing on the road (76.7).

The Wildcats are allowing 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (80.6).

Kansas State is sinking 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.0 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.7, 35.3%).

Kansas State Schedule