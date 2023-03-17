The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:40 PM. Kansas State is favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 3-14 matchup when filling out your brackets. The over/under is set at 139.5 for the matchup.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kansas State -7.5 139.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

  • Kansas State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 139.5 points 19 times.
  • The average total in Kansas State's matchups this year is 144.5, five more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Wildcats have a 20-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Kansas State has been favored in 15 games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
  • Kansas State has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas State has a 80% chance to win.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kansas State 19 63.3% 75.5 149.7 69 135.6 141.1
Montana State 13 41.9% 74.2 149.7 66.6 135.6 138.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

  • Kansas State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Three of Wildcats' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • The 75.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 8.9 more points than the Bobcats give up (66.6).
  • When Kansas State puts up more than 66.6 points, it is 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kansas State 20-10-0 5-2 15-15-0
Montana State 19-12-0 0-1 14-17-0

Kansas State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Montana State
15-1 Home Record 12-1
4-7 Away Record 10-5
12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0
5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0
75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2
76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1
6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0
8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

