Kansas State vs. Montana State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:40 PM. Kansas State is favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 3-14 matchup when filling out your brackets. The over/under is set at 139.5 for the matchup.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas State
|-7.5
|139.5
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 139.5 points 19 times.
- The average total in Kansas State's matchups this year is 144.5, five more points than this game's over/under.
- The Wildcats have a 20-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Kansas State has been favored in 15 games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- Kansas State has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas State has a 80% chance to win.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|19
|63.3%
|75.5
|149.7
|69
|135.6
|141.1
|Montana State
|13
|41.9%
|74.2
|149.7
|66.6
|135.6
|138.1
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Kansas State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Three of Wildcats' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The 75.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 8.9 more points than the Bobcats give up (66.6).
- When Kansas State puts up more than 66.6 points, it is 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|20-10-0
|5-2
|15-15-0
|Montana State
|19-12-0
|0-1
|14-17-0
Kansas State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits
|Kansas State
|Montana State
|15-1
|Home Record
|12-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|10-5
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-4-0
|75
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.2
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
