Friday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (19-11) versus the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-13) at Allen Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-61 in favor of Kansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their last time out, the Jayhawks lost 57-52 to TCU on Thursday.

Kansas vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Western Kentucky 61

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks took down the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones in a 98-93 win on March 1, which was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.

Kansas has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

The Jayhawks have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1

77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on February 26

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on December 31

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on January 18

Kansas Performance Insights