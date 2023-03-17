Friday's game features the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) matching up at Maples Pavilion in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-64 win for Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Rebels fell in their last game 80-51 against South Carolina on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Rebels notched their signature win of the season on January 12, a 66-58 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

The Rebels have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 39) on January 12

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 1

76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 29

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 73-72, on November 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Gonzaga has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).

Gonzaga 2022-23 Best Wins

73-72 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 21

79-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on November 19

71-59 on the road over SFA (No. 57) on December 1

63-53 at home over Portland (No. 58) on February 11

73-66 on the road over Portland (No. 58) on January 14

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +387 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.3 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 56.8 per outing (25th in college basketball).

On offense, Ole Miss is putting up 66.5 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (69.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.

In home games, the Rebels are putting up 11.3 more points per game (74.6) than they are on the road (63.3).

Ole Miss is ceding 53.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (59.0).

The Rebels have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 64.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.0 points fewer than the 69.3 they've scored this year.

Gonzaga Performance Insights