The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 143.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 143 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Kansas is 16-18-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Jayhawks' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Arkansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Kansas' national championship odds (+1400) place it sixth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only eighth-best.
  • The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the start of the season to +1400.
  • Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5500
  • The Razorbacks have experienced the 63rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +5500.
  • The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.

