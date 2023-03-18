The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) will compete with the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This game tips at 5:15 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Kansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times this season.

Arkansas has compiled a 16-16-2 record against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Kansas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the beginning of the season to +1400.

Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Sportsbooks have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.