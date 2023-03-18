The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) will compete with the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This game tips at 5:15 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 143.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 143.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Kansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times this season.
  • Arkansas has compiled a 16-16-2 record against the spread this year.
  • The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Kansas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the beginning of the season to +1400.
  • Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5500
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
  • Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.