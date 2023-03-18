The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, starting at 5:15 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 143.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 144 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Kansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Jayhawks games have gone over the point total 16 out of 34 times this season.

Arkansas has compiled a 16-16-2 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, 14 out of the Razorbacks' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Kansas is sixth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Jayhawks currently have slightly worse odds, going from +1300 at the start of the season to +1400.

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Sportsbooks have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

