Saturday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) squaring off at Wells Fargo Arena (on March 18) at 5:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-70 win for Kansas.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Kansas. The two teams are projected to come in below the 143.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -175, Arkansas +145

Kansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 73, Arkansas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+3.5)



Arkansas (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Kansas' record against the spread this season is 15-17-0, and Arkansas' is 14-18-0. Both the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams combine to score 149.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball) and have a +266 scoring differential overall.

Kansas ranks 87th in the country at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 32.0 its opponents average.

Kansas hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Jayhawks' 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 128th in college basketball, and the 86.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 51st in college basketball.

Kansas has won the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (211th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (64th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +242 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (116th in college basketball) and give up 67.3 per contest (97th in college basketball).

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It collects 32.6 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Arkansas makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (313th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Arkansas has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (245th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (62nd in college basketball).

