Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Arena has the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) at 5:15 PM (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a 73-70 victory for Kansas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 143.5 total.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -175, Arkansas +145

Kansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 73, Arkansas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+3.5)



Arkansas (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Kansas is 15-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 14-18-0 ATS record. Both the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks are 15-17-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams score 149.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (115th in college basketball). They have a +266 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Kansas ranks 86th in college basketball at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 32 its opponents average.

Kansas makes 7 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Jayhawks record 95.6 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball), while allowing 86 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

Kansas wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.1 (211th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.6.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 74.4 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (96th in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Arkansas prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It pulls down 32.6 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Arkansas makes 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.1 on average.

Arkansas has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (246th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (61st in college basketball).

