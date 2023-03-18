The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a tip-off time of 5:15 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jalen Wilson and Anthony Black are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Kansas' Last Game

Kansas won its previous game versus Howard, 96-68, on Thursday. Wilson was its leading scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 20 7 0 0 0 2 Gradey Dick 19 11 5 3 0 3 KJ Adams 13 4 2 1 2 0

Arkansas' Last Game

In its previous game, Arkansas topped Illinois on Thursday, 73-63. Ricky Council IV scored a team-high 18 points (and added zero assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ricky Council IV 18 10 0 1 1 1 Davonte Davis 16 6 1 4 0 2 Anthony Black 12 6 1 3 1 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson paces the Jayhawks with 20.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.

Gradey Dick posts 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin McCullar is putting up 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Dajuan Harris is tops on the Jayhawks at 6.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.5 rebounds and 8.8 points. He is seventh in the country in assists.

KJ Adams is averaging 10.5 points, 2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is the Razorbacks' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he delivers 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Council is averaging team highs in points (16 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is producing 3.6 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

Davonte Davis gives the Razorbacks 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Makhi Mitchell leads the Razorbacks in rebounding (5.6 per game), and averages 7.2 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

The Razorbacks get 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jordan Walsh.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 18.8 8.5 1.3 1.1 0.3 1.2 Dajuan Harris 10.4 2.7 6.9 2.8 0.4 0.9 Gradey Dick 14.5 5.4 2 1.4 0.3 2.5 Kevin McCullar 9.6 5.2 2.2 1.2 0.9 0.7 KJ Adams 10.7 4.5 2.2 0.5 0.5 0

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)