The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) are 3.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) on Saturday at 5:15 PM on CBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket. The over/under is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -3.5 143.5

Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Jayhawks have compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread.

Kansas has a record of 16-1, a 94.1% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Jayhawks.

Arkansas' ATS record is 14-18-0 this season.

This season, the Razorbacks have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 15 46.9% 75.5 149.9 67.9 135.2 144 Arkansas 14 43.8% 74.4 149.9 67.3 135.2 141.5

Additional Kansas vs Arkansas Insights & Trends

Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.

The Jayhawks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.

Arkansas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Razorbacks have hit the over six times.

The Jayhawks score 75.5 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.3 the Razorbacks give up.

Kansas is 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Razorbacks put up 6.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Jayhawks give up (67.9).

Arkansas has put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 16-6 overall record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-17-0 9-11 15-17-0 Arkansas 14-18-0 3-2 15-17-0

Kansas vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas Arkansas 15-1 Home Record 13-3 7-4 Away Record 2-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

