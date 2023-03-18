The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) are favored by 4.5 points against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 1-8 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 5:15 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -4.5 143.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks have a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Jayhawks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Arkansas has gone 14-18-0 ATS this season.

This year, the Razorbacks have won one of four games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 15 46.9% 75.5 149.9 67.9 135.2 144 Arkansas 14 43.8% 74.4 149.9 67.3 135.2 141.5

Additional Kansas vs Arkansas Insights & Trends

Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

The Jayhawks have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.

Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

The Razorbacks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

The 75.5 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 8.2 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.3).

Kansas is 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Razorbacks put up 6.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Jayhawks give up (67.9).

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arkansas is 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-17-0 6-11 15-17-0 Arkansas 14-18-0 3-1 15-17-0

Kansas vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas Arkansas 15-1 Home Record 13-3 7-4 Away Record 2-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.