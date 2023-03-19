Sunday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kentucky coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:40 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 145.5 over/under.

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: 2:40 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Line: Kentucky -1.5

Point Total: 145.5

Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -125, Kansas State +105

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 72, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 16-15-0, and Kansas State's is 21-10-0. A total of 19 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and 16 of the Kansas State Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams score 150.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game, with a +219 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 68.9 per contest (141st in college basketball).

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It records 32.2 rebounds per game, 149th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.9.

Kansas State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30%.

Kansas State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kansas State Wildcats commit 13.7 per game (322nd in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

