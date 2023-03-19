The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) on Sunday at 2:40 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Kentucky Wildcats have averaged.

Kansas State is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Kansas State Wildcats are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kentucky Wildcats sit at second.

The Kansas State Wildcats' 75.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 67.6 the Kentucky Wildcats give up.

When Kansas State allows fewer than 74.6 points, it is 18-2.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State is putting up fewer points at home (75 per game) than on the road (76.7).

At home, the Kansas State Wildcats allow 61.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 80.6.

At home, Kansas State sinks 6.7 triples per game, one fewer than it averages on the road (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.1%) than on the road (35.3%) too.

Kansas State Schedule