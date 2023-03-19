The No. 6 seed from the East Region bracket, the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11), face the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Kentucky has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which starts at 2:40 PM on CBS. The matchup's point total is 145.5.

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 2:40 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kentucky -1.5 145.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

  • Kansas State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in 13 of 31 outings.
  • Kansas State has had an average of 144.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas State's ATS record is 21-10-0 this year.
  • Kansas State has been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
  • The Kansas State Wildcats have a record of 5-7 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kentucky 12 38.7% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8
Kansas State 13 41.9% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

  • Kansas State has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kansas State Wildcats have hit the over four times.
  • The Kansas State Wildcats' 75.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 67.6 the Kentucky Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.6 points, Kansas State is 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0
Kansas State 21-10-0 6-8 16-15-0

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State
14-4 Home Record 15-1
6-3 Away Record 4-7
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0
6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0
78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75
71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7
10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0
6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

