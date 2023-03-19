Nuggets vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (47-24) face the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and ALT
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nuggets vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Nets 115 - Nuggets 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Nets (38-32-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.1% of the time, 2.2% more often than the Nuggets (37-32-2) this season.
- Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 65.4% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (50.9%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 49.3% of the time this season (35 out of 71), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (31 out of 70).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 12-19, while the Nuggets are 39-15 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver ranks seventh in the NBA with 116.8 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 13th with 113 points allowed per game.
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.2 assists per contest.
- With a 38.6% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank second-best in the NBA. They rank 15th in the league by draining 12.1 threes per contest.
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.
