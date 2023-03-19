The Denver Nuggets (47-24) play the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) on March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 42-16 overall.

The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.

The 116.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 3.9 more points than the Nets give up (112.9).

When Denver totals more than 112.9 points, it is 42-5.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 120.6 points per game in home games, compared to 112.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

Denver surrenders 110.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 116 when playing on the road.

The Nuggets are making 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3.6% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.8% three-point percentage).

