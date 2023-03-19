The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on March 19, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Thunder vs. Suns with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has a 24-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Thunder are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank ninth.

The Thunder put up 6.4 more points per game (117.8) than the Suns give up (111.4).

Oklahoma City is 29-18 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Thunder are averaging 6.6 more points per game (121) than they are in away games (114.4).

Defensively Oklahoma City has played better at home this season, ceding 115.3 points per game, compared to 117.4 away from home.

In home games, the Thunder are sinking 0.6 more treys per game (12.6) than away from home (12). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (35%).

Thunder Injuries