The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on March 19, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Thunder Stats Insights

  • The Thunder are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Oklahoma City has a 24-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Thunder are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank ninth.
  • The Thunder put up 6.4 more points per game (117.8) than the Suns give up (111.4).
  • Oklahoma City is 29-18 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Thunder are averaging 6.6 more points per game (121) than they are in away games (114.4).
  • Defensively Oklahoma City has played better at home this season, ceding 115.3 points per game, compared to 117.4 away from home.
  • In home games, the Thunder are sinking 0.6 more treys per game (12.6) than away from home (12). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (35%).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kenrich Williams Out For Season Wrist

