How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken five straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+ as the Avalanche square off against the Blackhawks.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|Avalanche
|3-2 CHI
|10/12/2022
|Avalanche
|Blackhawks
|5-2 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 188 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Avalanche's 221 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|57
|30
|58
|88
|34
|36
|44.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|68
|46
|37
|83
|33
|48
|46%
|Cale Makar
|55
|16
|45
|61
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|68
|14
|30
|44
|17
|23
|48.7%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks allow 3.5 goals per game (242 in total), 25th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 173 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|69
|20
|13
|33
|26
|30
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|59
|10
|21
|31
|54
|44
|-
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|68
|14
|13
|27
|38
|46
|41.1%
|Philipp Kurashev
|68
|9
|16
|25
|23
|42
|44.1%
