Monday's contest features the Kansas Jayhawks (20-11) and the Missouri Tigers (18-13) facing off at Allen Fieldhouse (on March 20) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 win for Kansas.

The Jayhawks came out on top in their most recent game 86-72 against Western Kentucky on Friday.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 70, Missouri 62

Kansas Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones on March 1, the Jayhawks notched their best win of the season, a 98-93 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.

Kansas has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1

77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 44) on February 26

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 44) on December 31

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas Performance Insights