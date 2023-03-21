Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) as 7-point favorites on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC.
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Thunder vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 116 - Thunder 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- The Thunder have put together a 44-26-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-36-0 mark from the Clippers.
- When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Los Angeles (6-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Oklahoma City (10-3-1) does as the underdog (71.4%).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 44.4% of the time this season (32 out of 72), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (39 out of 71).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 31-15, while the Thunder are 21-26 as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.9 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.4).
- The Thunder are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.6 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has attempted 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.3% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.7% have been 2-pointers.
