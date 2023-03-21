Isaiah Joe and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Joe, in his last showing, had 15 points in a 124-120 win over the Suns.

If you'd like to make predictions on Joe's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.1 9.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 12.6 14 PR 13.5 11.4 12.5 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Isaiah Joe's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Clippers

Joe has taken 6.5 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 6.3% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Joe is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 10th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the NBA, allowing 24.8 per game.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/25/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Joe or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.