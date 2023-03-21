Tuesday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (18-16) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (23-10) squaring off at Bramlage Coliseum (on March 21) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Kansas State.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Wildcats earned a 90-56 victory over Wichita State.

Kansas State vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Kansas State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 70, Wyoming 63

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-83, on November 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Wildcats have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses (12).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 17

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 1

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 36) on February 15

63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 39) on February 22

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 43) on January 4

Kansas State Performance Insights