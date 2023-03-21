Kansas State vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 21
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (18-16) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (23-10) squaring off at Bramlage Coliseum (on March 21) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Kansas State.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Wildcats earned a 90-56 victory over Wichita State.
Kansas State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Kansas State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 70, Wyoming 63
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats took down the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-83, on November 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses (12).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 17
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 1
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 36) on February 15
- 63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 39) on February 22
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 43) on January 4
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (scoring 70.8 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball while allowing 68.1 per outing to rank 273rd in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential overall.
- Kansas State's offense has been less productive in Big 12 matchups this season, scoring 66.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.8 PPG.
- In home games, the Wildcats are scoring 11.8 more points per game (74.6) than they are in away games (62.8).
- Defensively, Kansas State has been better in home games this year, giving up 64.1 points per game, compared to 77.8 away from home.
- The Wildcats have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 68.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.1 points fewer than the 70.8 they've scored this season.
