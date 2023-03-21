The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) on March 21, 2023.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Thunder Stats Insights

  • The Thunder are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.2% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oklahoma City is 24-12 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Thunder are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 17th.
  • The Thunder put up 5.3 more points per game (117.9) than the Clippers allow (112.6).
  • When it scores more than 112.6 points, Oklahoma City is 28-18.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

  • The Thunder average more points per game at home (121.1) than away (114.4), and also give up fewer points at home (115.4) than on the road (117.4).
  • Oklahoma City is giving up fewer points at home (115.4 per game) than away (117.4).
  • This season the Thunder are averaging more assists at home (25.5 per game) than away (23.6).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kenrich Williams Out For Season Wrist

