How to Watch the Thunder vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) on March 21, 2023.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSOK, BSSC
- Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.2% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City is 24-12 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 17th.
- The Thunder put up 5.3 more points per game (117.9) than the Clippers allow (112.6).
- When it scores more than 112.6 points, Oklahoma City is 28-18.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder average more points per game at home (121.1) than away (114.4), and also give up fewer points at home (115.4) than on the road (117.4).
- Oklahoma City is giving up fewer points at home (115.4 per game) than away (117.4).
- This season the Thunder are averaging more assists at home (25.5 per game) than away (23.6).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.