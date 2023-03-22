Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 108-102 win over the Nets, Gordon tallied 10 points.

In this article, we look at Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.6 14.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.5 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.0 PRA 23.5 26.1 22.9 PR 20.5 23.2 19.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Wizards

Gordon is responsible for attempting 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

Gordon is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Gordon's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Wizards allow 113.6 points per contest, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 24.3 per game.

The Wizards concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 31 22 7 3 0 1 1

