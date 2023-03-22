Avalanche vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
The Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10), who have been beaten in four in a row, on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet.
During the last 10 games for the Avalanche (7-2-1), their offense has put up 40 goals while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 11 goals (36.7%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.
Avalanche vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-150)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.9)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have a 41-22-6 record overall, with a 12-6-18 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-1-2 record, good for six points.
- Colorado has finished 3-8-1 in the 12 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering seven points).
- The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in 47 games (35-9-3, 73 points).
- In the 30 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 40 points after finishing 19-9-2.
- In the 36 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 22-10-4 (48 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 29 times, and went 16-12-1 (33 points).
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|14th
|3.28
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|16th
|7th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.24
|18th
|8th
|33.1
|Shots
|34.2
|5th
|17th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|26th
|4th
|24.8%
|Power Play %
|21.2%
|15th
|17th
|79.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.7%
|16th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.